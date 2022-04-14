Trending
Odd News
April 14, 2022

Dolphin stranded off Cape Cod beach transported to deeper waters

By Ben Hooper

April 14 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers said a young Risso's dolphin that became stranded off a Cape Cod beach was rescued and transported to deeper waters.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the 550-pound dolphin was found stranded off Point of Rocks Beach in Brewster, Mass., and about 25 rescuers, including AmeriCorps Cape Cod members, responded to the scene.

The rescuers transported the marine mammal to deeper waters off Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. The dolphin was treated for dehydration and shock during transit, the IFAW said.

"This is the first Risso's dolphin the team has rescued and released since March of 2017," IFAW Animal Rescue Officer Misty Niemeyer told WFXT-TV. "Risso's typically prefer deep, open ocean. In the northwest Atlantic they are typically found along the continental shelf from Florida to Newfoundland."

The IFAW said a temporary satellite tag affixed to the dolphin's dorsal fin was transmitting from the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

