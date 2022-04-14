Berlin Zoo celebrates Fatou the gorilla's 65th birthday

April 14 (UPI) -- The Berlin Zoo is celebrating the 65th birthday of gorilla Fatou, who is believed to be the oldest gorilla in the world.

The zoo marked the occasion by uploading a video of Fatou eating a birthday cake with the number 65 on it.

The footage features Fatou picking at the cake with her fingers first before going in for bigger bites. The cake's frosting ends up smeared around Fatou's mouth.

"Many thanks to our keepers for this great birthday cake, Fatou liked it!" the Berlin Zoo said.

Fatou was two-years-old when she arrived at the Berlin Zoo in 1959.

