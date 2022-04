North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Wildlife Conservation Technician Ryan Luckadoo came to the rescue of a bear cub that was stranded in a tree when its paw became stuck between the trunk and a branch. Photo courtesy of Help Asheville Bears/Facebook

April 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina wildlife official came to the rescue of a bear cub found stranded in a tree with its paw stuck between the trunk and a branch. Advocacy group Help Asheville Bears said in a Facebook post that the group was alerted to a bear cub in distress about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed that the bear's paw was wedged between the trunk of the tree and a branch. Advertisement

The group said one of the bear's siblings was also at the scene and appeared to be trying to help free the stuck paw.

Help Asheville Bears contacted the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Wildlife Conservation Technician Ryan Luckadoo responded to the scene.

Luckadoo climbed the tree and was able to pull the bear's paw free.

"Luckadoo assessed that there was no bleeding and no damage to the paw before putting the cub back onto the tree below him and letting it climb down the tree," Help Asheville Bears said.

The group described Luckadoo as a "tree climbing super hero" and said it is asking the NCWRC to give the rescuer an award for his actions.

