April 14 (UPI) -- National Pecan Day, celebrated annually on April 14, was started by the National Pecan Shellers Association to celebrate North America's only native tree nut. The holiday was first observed by the National Pecan Shellers Association in 1996, the same year the organization declared April to be National Pecan Month. Advertisement

Pecans are the only tree nut indigenous to North America. The pecan tree is the official state tree of Texas.

Other holidays and observations for April 14 include International Moment of Laughter Day, Look up at the Sky Day, National Dolphin Day, National Gardening Day and National Perfume Day.