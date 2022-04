Racing driver Wang Dongjiang broke a Guinness World Record when he took his car out onto the ice covering a frozen lake and drifted continuously for 3.87 miles. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 14 (UPI) -- A race car driver in China took his vehicle out onto the ice covering a frozen lake and drifted continuously for 3.87 miles to break a Guinness World Record. Guinness World Records said Wang Dongjiang, 58, drifted for 3.87 miles on a makeshift track atop Meilong Lake in Meilongkou, Jilin Province. Advertisement

The drift took the car around the track 23 times and the drift lasted for about 15 minutes, Guinness said.

Wang, a professional driver, previously placed second and third in his appearances at the China Drifting Competition.