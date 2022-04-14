Trending
April 14, 2022 / 4:32 PM

Father, son hang 10 clothing items to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Father, son hang 10 clothing items to break world record
Father and son team Edward and Rowan Draper broke a Guinness World Record by hanging up 10 items of clothing in 56.87 seconds. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 14 (UPI) -- A father and son team broke a Guinness World Record in Britain by hanging up 10 items of clothing in 56.87 seconds.

Edward Draper and son Rowan Draper took on the record at Turk's Head pub in Twickenham, London.

The duo said they spent hours choosing the right items of clothing and making sure they weren't plagued with issues like sticky zippers.

The team successfully earned the record with a time of 56.87 seconds.

The successful record attempt raised money for the British Heart Foundation.

