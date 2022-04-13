Trending
April 13, 2022 / 9:21 AM

Oakland Zoo helps orphaned mountain lion cub after rescue

By Wade Sheridan

April 13 (UPI) -- An orphaned mountain lion cub, that was rescued following a five day search, is receiving round-the-clock care at the Oakland Zoo.

The cub, who is named Rose, is four to five months old and was just in time based on her medical condition, the zoo said.

Rose was first spotted by hikers at the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo, Calif., but wasn't captured until five days later by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Rose weighs only 8.8 pounds. A healthy female mountain lion should weigh around 30 pounds at Rose's age.

The Oakland Zoo uploaded to Twitter footage of Rose's recovery at the zoo's vet hospital.

"We are guardedly optimistic about her recovery," the zoo said.

Rose, who was suffering from starvation and dehydration, was also covered in fleas and ticks. If her blood cell count remains low, Rose will receive a blood transfusion using one of the zoo's previously rescued mountain lions.

"Based on her initial exam, it appears she hasn't eaten in weeks. She is excruciatingly thin. To survive, her body resorted to consuming its own muscle mass. She is also suffering from extreme dehydration and her temperature was so low it couldn't even be read, But she survived her first night, which was critical. We can already tell she has a feisty spirit and an obvious will to live, and we're thankful for that," VP of Veterinary Services at the Oakland Zoo, Dr. Alex Herman said in a statement.

