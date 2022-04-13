World's largest fried cake cooked up at festival in Argentina

April 13 (UPI) -- Organizers of a festival in Argentina said they broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a fried cake measuring about 16 feet in diameter.

The 22nd Provincial Fried Cake Festival in Mercedes featured the creation of a massive fried cake cooked with 2,645 pounds of flour dipped into 3,527 pounds of melted fat.

Advertisement

The resulting fried cake measured about 16 feet in diameter. Organizers said it was large enough to claim the Guinness World Record for the largest fried cake.

The massive fried cake was cut into portions and served to festival visitors.