Deputies in Georgia responded to the intersection of Highway 24 East and Highway 231 in Davisboro when 22 crates of live quail spilled onto the roadway. Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 13 (UPI) -- Drivers on a Georgia highway encountered an unusual traffic hazard Wednesday when 22 crates filled with live quail apparently fell from the back of a truck. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to reports of a traffic obstruction Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 24 East and Highway 231 in Davisboro.

The deputies arrived to find 22 crates of live quail spread across the road. Some of the birds had escaped from the crates, leading deputies and bystanders on a brief chase.

The sheriff's office said it was able to contact the owner of the birds and they were loaded onto a vehicle "to continue their journey."