April 13, 2022 / 3:45 PM

Pet psychic's 'greedy' dog interrupts morning show segment

By Ben Hooper

April 13 (UPI) -- A British morning show's interview with a woman who claims to be able to psychically communicate with animals was interrupted when the woman's dog ran off to raid food intended for a cooking segment.

Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson, the temporary hosts of ITV's This Morning while regular team Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on vacation, brought Beth Lee-Crowther on the show Wednesday morning to talk about her purported ability to communicate telepathically with animals.

The segment was interrupted when Lee-Crowther's dog, Misty, dashed away from the couch and went wandering around the studio.

The cameras caught the moment Misty found her way to the set's kitchen and raided a chicken dish intended for a cooking segment later in the show. The footage shows stage hands taking the dish away from the dog and attempting to herd Misty back to the couch.

"What do you think Misty is thinking right now because she's actually done a runner," Gibson asks Lee-Crowther in the clip.

"I tell you what Misty is thinking, Misty has tucked into Ainsley's chicken," Kay says.

Misty returned to Lee-Crowther and the segment continued.

"Misty is very greedy because she's rescued. She's a good girl, she's had a hard life," Lee-Crowther says in the video. "Sorry about the chicken."

Latest Headlines

Crates of live quail spilled onto Georgia highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Crates of live quail spilled onto Georgia highway
April 13 (UPI) -- Drivers on a Georgia highway encountered an unusual traffic hazard Wednesday when 22 crates filled with live quail apparently fell from the back of a truck.
British woman, 85, dubbed the world's oldest squash player
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British woman, 85, dubbed the world's oldest squash player
April 13 (UPI) -- An 85-year-old British woman was dubbed the world's oldest active squash player by Guinness World Records.
Cockatiel lost for three years identified with help from TV theme song
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cockatiel lost for three years identified with help from TV theme song
April 13 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania family's pet cockatiel was identified after three years on the loose thanks to the bird's love for a classic TV theme song.
World's largest fried cake cooked up at festival in Argentina
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's largest fried cake cooked up at festival in Argentina
April 13 (UPI) -- Organizers of a festival in Argentina said they broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a fried cake measuring about 16 feet in diameter.
Kitten rescued from inside bathroom wall of California home
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Kitten rescued from inside bathroom wall of California home
April 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped inside the bathroom wall of a home.
Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records
April 13 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced the world's tallest family is a Minnesota clan of five with an average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches.
National Peach Cobbler Day started in the 1950s to sell canned peaches
Odd News // 10 hours ago
National Peach Cobbler Day started in the 1950s to sell canned peaches
April 13 (UPI) -- National Peach Cobber Day, celebrated annually on April 13, was started in the 1950s as a means of promoting the sale of canned peaches.
Oakland Zoo helps orphaned mountain lion cub after rescue
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Oakland Zoo helps orphaned mountain lion cub after rescue
April 13 (UPI) -- An orphaned mountain lion cub, that was rescued following a five day search, is receiving round-the-clock care at the Oakland Zoo.
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
April 13 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Missouri has won $50,000 from a Powerball drawing after she has used the same lottery numbers for over 20 years.
Wayward beaver rescued while wandering through streets of Polish city
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wayward beaver rescued while wandering through streets of Polish city
April 12 (UPI) -- Police in Poland said a confused beaver that wandered into Krakow was rescued after being spotted walking the city's streets.
