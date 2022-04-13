Pet psychic's 'greedy' dog interrupts morning show segment

April 13 (UPI) -- A British morning show's interview with a woman who claims to be able to psychically communicate with animals was interrupted when the woman's dog ran off to raid food intended for a cooking segment.

Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson, the temporary hosts of ITV's This Morning while regular team Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on vacation, brought Beth Lee-Crowther on the show Wednesday morning to talk about her purported ability to communicate telepathically with animals.

Advertisement

The segment was interrupted when Lee-Crowther's dog, Misty, dashed away from the couch and went wandering around the studio.

The cameras caught the moment Misty found her way to the set's kitchen and raided a chicken dish intended for a cooking segment later in the show. The footage shows stage hands taking the dish away from the dog and attempting to herd Misty back to the couch.

"What do you think Misty is thinking right now because she's actually done a runner," Gibson asks Lee-Crowther in the clip.

"I tell you what Misty is thinking, Misty has tucked into Ainsley's chicken," Kay says.

Misty returned to Lee-Crowther and the segment continued.

"Misty is very greedy because she's rescued. She's a good girl, she's had a hard life," Lee-Crowther says in the video. "Sorry about the chicken."