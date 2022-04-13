Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records

April 13 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced the world's tallest family is a Minnesota clan of five with an average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches.

The record-keeping organization said the Trapp family of Esko was officially dubbed the world's tallest family after being officially measured by an orthopedics doctor.

Advertisement

Parents Scott (6 feet, 8 inches) and Krissy (6 feet, 3 inches) Trapp passed their vertical gifts down to kids Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield (6 feet, 8 inches), 27; Molly Steede (6 feet, 6 inches), 24; and Adam Trapp (7 feet, 3 inches), 22.

All three of the Trapp children were active in sports and were recruited for colleges to play basketball and volleyball.

"Coaches always said to us 'You can't teach height. You're either tall or you're not,'" Molly Steede told GWR.

The family members said they are proud of their heights, and of their Guinness World Record.

"There is joy and freedom in embracing who you are," Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield said. "Rock what you got. There is nobody else like you and that is fantastic."