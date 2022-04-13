Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 13, 2022 / 12:52 PM

Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records

By Ben Hooper

April 13 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced the world's tallest family is a Minnesota clan of five with an average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches.

The record-keeping organization said the Trapp family of Esko was officially dubbed the world's tallest family after being officially measured by an orthopedics doctor.

Advertisement

Parents Scott (6 feet, 8 inches) and Krissy (6 feet, 3 inches) Trapp passed their vertical gifts down to kids Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield (6 feet, 8 inches), 27; Molly Steede (6 feet, 6 inches), 24; and Adam Trapp (7 feet, 3 inches), 22.

All three of the Trapp children were active in sports and were recruited for colleges to play basketball and volleyball.

"Coaches always said to us 'You can't teach height. You're either tall or you're not,'" Molly Steede told GWR.

The family members said they are proud of their heights, and of their Guinness World Record.

"There is joy and freedom in embracing who you are," Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield said. "Rock what you got. There is nobody else like you and that is fantastic."

Read More

National Peach Cobbler Day started in the 1950s to sell canned peaches Wayward beaver rescued while wandering through streets of Polish city Long-lost diary from 1938 returned to Pennsylvania family

Latest Headlines

World's largest fried cake cooked up at festival in Argentina
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
World's largest fried cake cooked up at festival in Argentina
April 13 (UPI) -- Organizers of a festival in Argentina said they broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a fried cake measuring about 16 feet in diameter.
Kitten rescued from inside bathroom wall of California home
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kitten rescued from inside bathroom wall of California home
April 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped inside the bathroom wall of a home.
National Peach Cobbler Day started in the 1950s to sell canned peaches
Odd News // 7 hours ago
National Peach Cobbler Day started in the 1950s to sell canned peaches
April 13 (UPI) -- National Peach Cobber Day, celebrated annually on April 13, was started in the 1950s as a means of promoting the sale of canned peaches.
Oakland Zoo helps orphaned mountain lion cub after rescue
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Oakland Zoo helps orphaned mountain lion cub after rescue
April 13 (UPI) -- An orphaned mountain lion cub, that was rescued following a five day search, is receiving round-the-clock care at the Oakland Zoo.
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
April 13 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Missouri has won $50,000 from a Powerball drawing after she has used the same lottery numbers for over 20 years.
Wayward beaver rescued while wandering through streets of Polish city
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Wayward beaver rescued while wandering through streets of Polish city
April 12 (UPI) -- Police in Poland said a confused beaver that wandered into Krakow was rescued after being spotted walking the city's streets.
Long-lost diary from 1938 returned to Pennsylvania family
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Long-lost diary from 1938 returned to Pennsylvania family
April 12 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman whose grandson found a diary from 1938 more than two decades ago said the book is on its way to being reunited with its original owner's family.
Wedding ring lost at Wisconsin park returned, thanks to dog, social media
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wedding ring lost at Wisconsin park returned, thanks to dog, social media
April 12 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man's lost wedding ring was returned to him, thanks to another park visitor's dog and posts on social media.
British tourist reels in 13-foot sawfish off Florida coast
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British tourist reels in 13-foot sawfish off Florida coast
April 12 (UPI) -- A charter fishing company in Florida captured video when a British tourist fishing for sharks hooked a rare sawfish off the state's coast.
Virginia deputy rescues owl lodged between cab and bed of truck
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Virginia deputy rescues owl lodged between cab and bed of truck
April 12 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Virginia came to the rescue of an owl that became lodged between the cab and bed of a truck that struck it on the road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Albino deer caught on camera next to Missouri road
Albino deer caught on camera next to Missouri road
Teacher wins $50,000 from scratch-off husband bought to cheer her up
Teacher wins $50,000 from scratch-off husband bought to cheer her up
Driverless car pulled over by police in San Francisco
Driverless car pulled over by police in San Francisco
Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road
Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road
Alberta hockey game lasts 261 hours, breaks Guinness World Record
Alberta hockey game lasts 261 hours, breaks Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement