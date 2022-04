Firefighters in Fresno, Calif., used a thermal imaging camera and an ax to rescue a kitten trapped inside the bathroom wall of a home. Photo courtesy of the Fresno Fire Department/Facebook

April 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped inside the bathroom wall of a home. The Fresno Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a home where a resident reported hearing meowing coming from inside a bathroom wall.

Firefighters used an infrared thermal imaging camera to locate the kitten and then used an ax to break through the wall to rescue the feline.

Firefighters said the kitten and its mother had apparently entered the home through the attic and the smaller feline fell through to the bathroom wall.

"Unfortunately, the kitten's mother ran away when the resident opened the attic to investigate," the fire department said. "No other kittens were located, but the resident said that they would try to find the rescued kitty a forever home."