April 12, 2022 / 9:19 AM

Red-bellied black snake slithers over couple's feet during highway drive

By Wade Sheridan

April 12 (UPI) -- A red-bellied black snake slithered across a couple's feet as they were driving on the Bruce Highway in Australia.

The couple pulled over and called reptile specialists Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who arrived onto the scene on the side of the road.

A rep for the company searched the car and found the 3.5 foot long red-bellied black snake in a video uploaded to Facebook. The snake put up a little bit of a fight before it was placed safely into a net.

"This is hands down one of the craziest jobs we have had this season!" Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said.

"It was a tough one to catch as well as I didn't want to have my back facing the highway and had to grab the snake and lift it over the front seats without getting bitten! There were a couple of close calls but hey got the job done!" the company continued.

The red-bellied black snake was then released into the wild.

In March, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 responded to a brown tree snake who slithered through a woman's car engine and appeared through her dashboard as she was driving down the highway

