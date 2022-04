Police in Krakow, Poland, said an animal rescue team came to the assistance of a wayward beaver found wandering the city's streets. Photo courtesy of the City Guard of Krakow/Facebook

April 12 (UPI) -- Police in Poland said a confused beaver that wandered into Krakow was rescued after being spotted walking the city's streets. The City Guard of Krakow said residents spotted the beaver on the streets Sunday morning Kazimierz district, near the Vistula River. Advertisement

Police sent an animal rescue team to the area, and the beaver was relocated outside the city.

The City Guard posted photos of the beaver to Facebook along with a poem asking "Mr. Beaver" why he chose to wander the city.

"Wasn't it better in the woods?" the post asked.

The beaver population in Poland fell to an estimated 235 in 1928, but conservation efforts have led to the estimated population booming to nearly 140,000 by 2020.