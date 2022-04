Stafford County Animal Control Deputy O.J. Hepperle came to the rescue of an owl that was struck by a vehicle in Virginia and became lodged between the cab and the bed. Photo courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 12 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Virginia came to the rescue of an owl that became lodged between the cab and bed of a truck that struck it on the road. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said Animal Control Deputy O.J. Hepperle responded Monday night when an owl was struck by a vehicle in Vista Woods and became lodged between the cab and the bed. Advertisement

"Deputy Hepperle would like to remind everyone to not try and remove a wild animal like this yourself," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "If safe, you can place a blanket or towel over the injured animal and call the sheriff's office for assistance."

The owl was taken to Blue Ridge Rescue for rehabilitation.