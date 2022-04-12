Wedding ring lost at Wisconsin park returned, thanks to dog, social media

April 12 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man's lost wedding ring was returned to him, thanks to another park visitor's dog and posts on social media.

Ben Holstine said he realized his wedding ring was missing last week after a trip to Estabrook Dog Park in Shorewood with his canine companions.

Gretchen Fairweather said she was at the dog park with her pet Saturday when the dog brought her attention to something shiny among the wood chips.

"One of my dogs likes to chase balls," Fairweather told WITI-TV. "She comes, and she drops the ball and I look down, and there was a silver ring in the wood chips."

Holstine posted about his lost ring on Facebook and Fairweather posted about her find on NextDoor. Both posts came to the attention of a third person who pointed out the connection, leading to the ring's return.

Holstine said he was relieved to find the ring had not ended up inside one of his dogs.

"We've been searching for that ring in his poop for the last several days," Holstine said. "Has been less than ideal, but at least it's not a poopy ring."