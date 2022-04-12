Long-lost diary from 1938 returned to Pennsylvania family

April 12 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman whose grandson found a diary from 1938 more than two decades ago said the book is on its way to being reunited with its original owner's family.

Lisa Coolbaugh, of Eaton Township, said her grandson found a diary dated from 1938 in a bag of trash that had been thrown out after a house cleaning several years ago.

Advertisement

"I've had it for years. My grandson was only 7 at the time, and he'll be 30 in August," Coolbaugh told WNEP-TV.

Coolbaugh recently posted about the diary, which belonged to a Donald D. Meeker, on Facebook, and a TV news report about the misplaced heirloom led to her being contacted by the Meeker's daughter-in-law.

"I thought, 'Oh, my God, Donald D Meeker, Murray Street. That's our Pop Pop!'" said the daughter-in-law, identified as Mary Anne.

Mary Anne said her late husband, George, was Donald D. Meeker's son. She said the diary must have been thrown away accidentally while cleaning out a family member's house.

"We cleaned the house out in Forty Fort, and apparently we were guilty of getting rid of this, which I feel very bad about. But it was meant to be, and we got it, and we retrieved it. So my daughter's going to treasure it with her two girls," Mary Anne said.

Advertisement

Coolbaugh and Mary Anne said they were surprised to learn they have mutual friends. They said they plan to keep in touch.