A group of 40 players in Alberta, Canada, broke a Guinness World Record by playing ice hockey for 261 hours. The game raised money for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. Photo courtesy of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation/Facebook

April 12 (UPI) -- A group of 40 players kept a game of hockey going for 261 hours in Alberta to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for children with cancer. The "Hockey Marathon for the Kids" event at the Chestermere Recreation Centre in Chestermere, Alberta, came to a close Monday evening after 261 hours of hockey, which began March 31.

The players earned the Guinness World Record for the longest game of hockey, beating the previous record of 252 hours, which was set in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2021.

The event raised nearly $1 million for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.