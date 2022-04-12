Trending
Odd News
April 12, 2022 / 12:09 PM

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

By Ben Hooper

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt.

Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.

"We got a straight hog. Look at this beast. It's like a 10-footer," Kaufman says in the video, which he posted to Facebook.

The video shows traffic stop for the alligator, which was missing its right front foot, as it makes its way across the road, and directly toward Kaufman's vehicle.

"He's going under my truck. It's official. He is under my truck," Kaufman says in the footage.

Kaufman said he could feel his truck shift as the massive reptile moved underneath it. He said the gator emerged from the other side of the truck and made it to the opposite side of the road.

