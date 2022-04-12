Trending
April 12, 2022

Driverless car pulled over by police in San Francisco

By Ben Hooper

April 12 (UPI) -- An unusual traffic stop was caught on camera in San Francisco when police pulled over a car that turned out to be completely unoccupied.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed officers stopped the vehicle in the Richmond District when it was observed driving after dark without its headlights activated.

A video captured by a witness shows officers approaching the car after it pulled over and expressing surprise to find it empty.

The autonomous vehicle was a taxi operated by Cruise, a company majority-owned by General Motors.

"Our AV yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued," Cruise tweeted.

The company said San Francisco police are aware of how to deal with the driverless cars.

"We work closely with the SFPD on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this," the company tweeted.

Cruise said a maintenance team took control of the car to deal with the headlight issue.

