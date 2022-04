National Big Wind Day, celebrated annually on April 12, commemorates the day a 231-mph gust of wind was recorded at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire. The gust of wind was the highest ever recorded on the surface of the planet until 1996. Photo by Famartin/Wikimedia Commons

April 12 (UPI) -- National Big Wind Day, celebrated annually on April 12, commemorates the day in 1934 that a New Hampshire observatory recorded a wind gust of 231 mph. The holiday commemorates the Mount Washington Observatory's recording of the 231-mph wind gust on April 12, 1934. Advertisement

The gust held the record for the highest natural wind speed on the surface of the planet for 62 years, until a 253 mph gust was recorded on Barrow Island, Australia, during a cyclone on April 10, 1996.

Other holidays and observations for April 12 include Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, National Be Kind to Lawyers Day, National Licorice Day and National Only Child Day.