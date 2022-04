A javelina searching for Cheetos ended up closed inside a station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., and shifted the vehicle into neutral, causing it to roll across a road. Photo courtesy of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 11 (UPI) -- Deputies in Arizona said a javelina in search of Cheetos climbed into a vehicle and ended up taking in on a brief joyride. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy was called to a Cornville neighborhood on a report of a javelina -- an animal also known as a peccary or skunk pig -- trapped inside a Subaru station wagon.

The deputy learned the vehicle's rear hatch had been left open overnight, and the javelina had climbed in to raid a bag of Cheetos that was left inside the car.

The animal's antics inside the vehicle caused the rear hatch to close, trapping the javelina inside.

The javelina's attempts to escape the car led to it being shifted into neutral, rolling out of a driveway and crossing a road before coming to a stop under some trees.

The deputy opened the vehicle's rear hatch, allowing the javelina to escape unscathed. The animal caused damage to the car's dashboard and the interior of the passenger side door.