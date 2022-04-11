Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 11, 2022 / 4:10 PM

Albino deer caught on camera next to Missouri road

By Ben Hooper

April 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri man captured video of his close encounter with an albino deer he spotted standing at the side of a road.

Dale Richardson posted a video to Facebook showing the all-white deer he spotted standing just a few feet from a road in Marshfield.

Advertisement

Richardson said he has seen the albino white-tailed deer wandering in the area on two previous occasions.

Francis Skalicky, of the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the albino deer, sometimes known as a "ghost deer," is known to officials.

"This particular one around Marshfield we've actually got several reports of," Skalicky told KOLR-TV. "She has been around there for at least a few months."

The department said about one in 30,000 deer is born albino, meaning their bodies lack all pigment.

"One in 30,000 sounds like a rare ratio, which it is. However, when you have over a million deer in Missouri, which we do, that means you will probably have a few albino deer a year," Skalicky said. "We get reports of them around the state."

Read More

More than 100 skydivers over 60 attempt world record in California sky World's largest belt buckle unveiled in Texas Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships

Latest Headlines

Blind driver breaks speed record in New Mexico
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Blind driver breaks speed record in New Mexico
April 11 (UPI) -- A race car driver who was blinded in an accident 10 years ago broke a Guinness World Record by driving a customized cat at a speed of 211.043 mph.
More than 100 skydivers over 60 attempt world record in California sky
Odd News // 1 hour ago
More than 100 skydivers over 60 attempt world record in California sky
April 11 (UPI) -- A group of 107 skydivers over age 60 jumped out of planes in California and narrowly missed breaking a world record.
World's largest belt buckle unveiled in Texas
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World's largest belt buckle unveiled in Texas
April 11 (UPI) -- A Montana-based company broke a Guinness World Record when it unveiled a giant belt buckle measuring nearly 15 feet across in Texas.
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
April 11 (UPI) -- A Florida student has some big decisions ahead of him after being accepted to 27 colleges and universities -- and amassing $4 million in scholarship offers.
Javelina in search of Cheetos takes station wagon on brief joyride
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Javelina in search of Cheetos takes station wagon on brief joyride
April 11 (UPI) -- Deputies in Arizona said a javelina in search of Cheetos climbed into a vehicle and ended up taking in on a brief joyride.
Idaho man balances lawnmower on his chin for 30 minutes, 33 seconds
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Idaho man balances lawnmower on his chin for 30 minutes, 33 seconds
April 11 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 200 Guinness World Records to his name recaptured one of his previous titles by balancing a lawn mower on his chin for 30 minutes and 33 seconds.
National Pet Day started in 2006 to celebrate animals, encourage adoption
Odd News // 4 hours ago
National Pet Day started in 2006 to celebrate animals, encourage adoption
April 11 (UPI) -- National Pet Day, celebrated annually on April 11, was started by an animal welfare advocate in 2006 to celebrate family pets and encourage adoption.
Hiding kitten rescued from inside rim of Florida driver's tire
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Hiding kitten rescued from inside rim of Florida driver's tire
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in Florida came to the rescue of a kitten that had taken refuge inside the rim of a driver's tire.
Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of kudu calf
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of kudu calf
April 11 (UPI) -- The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas has announced the birth of a female kudu calf who has yet to be named.
Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000
April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia, thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Inert WWII grenade found among potatoes at New Zealand factory
Inert WWII grenade found among potatoes at New Zealand factory
Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida
Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida
Teenagers' message in a bottle seeking boyfriends found after 56 years
Teenagers' message in a bottle seeking boyfriends found after 56 years
Odd Jobs: Watch 24 hours of true crime, earn $2,400
Odd Jobs: Watch 24 hours of true crime, earn $2,400
Escaped wallaby caught on camera in West Virginia neighborhood
Escaped wallaby caught on camera in West Virginia neighborhood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement