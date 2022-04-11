More than 100 skydivers over 60 attempt world record in California sky

April 11 (UPI) -- A group of 107 skydivers over age 60 jumped out of planes in California and narrowly missed breaking a world record.

The group Skydivers Over Sixty, or SOS, gathered members from around the world Sunday in Riverside County and attempted to break a Guinness World Record for the largest snowflake formation while in freefall.

The record, in the category of people over 60, currently stands at 75 participants, and was set in Illinois in 2015.

The skydivers, ranging in age from 60 to 78, made seven attempts at the record on Sunday and nearly found success on their final attempt.

"The formation built perfectly. It was just one person that was out," SOS President Dan Brodsky-Chenfield told KABC-TV. "And that's the trick of doing large formations, is that all 107 people have to have a perfect minute at the same minute."

The group had planned to attempt the record a few more times on Sunday, but further attempts were canceled due to uncooperative weather.

Brodsky-Chenfield said the group is hoping to attempt the same record next year.