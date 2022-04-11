Idaho man balances lawnmower on his chin for 30 minutes, 33 seconds

April 11 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 200 Guinness World Records to his name recaptured one of his previous titles by balancing a lawn mower on his chin for 30 minutes and 33 seconds.

David Rush, who has been breaking Guinness World Records for more than 6 years to promote STEM education, originally set the record for longest duration balancing a lawnmower on the chin (not powered) in 2017, when he reached the mark of 5 minutes and 32 seconds.

The record was later beaten multiple times and stood at 13 minutes and 7 seconds when Rush decided to take on the challenge again.

"The first 13 minutes were very painful but when I got to about 15 minutes, while still incredibly painful, I went into the zone. The world seemed to fade away and I felt like I could go longer than I previously thought possible," Rush said.

He ended with a time of 30 minutes and 33 seconds, more than doubling the previous mark.