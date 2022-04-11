Trending
Odd News
April 11, 2022 / 2:32 PM

Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships

By Ben Hooper

April 11 (UPI) --

A Florida student has some big decisions ahead of him after being accepted to 27 colleges and universities -- and amassing $4 million in scholarship offers.

Jonathan Walker, 18, a senior at Rutherford Senior High in Panama City, said he narrowed his secondary education choices down to 27 schools, including Harvard University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was surprised when he received acceptance letters from all 27.

"It's so crazy to think about that I applied to all these colleges, and I got in," Walker told CBS Miami. "That's such a rare thing to occur, but the fact that it did happen, I'm so excited about it."

Walker, who has already been earning college credits through the International Baccalaureate Program, credited his essays with helping him get acceptance letters from the schools.

"Every campus has something special about it and so, I found something that I loved within all of them," Walker told the Panama City News Herald. "And I really tried to write about that and show that in my applications."

Walker is currently in the process of obtaining a patent for a device he invented to help the deaf and blind. He said he hopes to pursue a career that would lead to further inventions.

"I've always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely wanna further that," he said.

