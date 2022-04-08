Trapped bear smashes windshield to escape SUV

April 8 (UPI) -- A bear that spent hours trapped in a North Carolina woman's SUV ended up smashing its way out of the vehicle through the windshield.

Ashely McGowin of Buncombe County said she noticed the hazard lights on her SUV were blinking about 6:30 a.m. when she let her dogs outside.

McGowin said the dogs were barking like something had spooked them, so she and her husband went out to investigate and discovered there was a large black bear closed inside her SUV.

McGowin captured video as the bear smashed its way out of the vehicle through the windshield.

Neighbors reported hearing a vehicle's horn honking around midnight, indicating the bear had been trapped inside the vehicle for over six hours.

McGowin said the bear fled with two cubs in tow. She said her insurance company deemed the SUV to be a complete loss.