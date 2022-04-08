Seth Beer hits game-winning home run on National Beer Day

April 8 (UPI) -- Seth Beer, a rookie on the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a game-winning home run to defeat the San Diego Padres on National Beer Day.

Beer's homer on Thursday gave the Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory on opening day, causing fans in attendance to chant his name as he ran the bases.

Advertisement

"It was a surreal feeling. It's still a dream," Beer told ESPN.

"Hold my Beer," the Twitter account for the Diamondbacks said alongside photos of the moment and Beer celebrating with his teammates.

The team's Instagram account also paid homage to the moment by uploading a video of the home run with audio of professional wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, a known beer drinker.

National Beer Day celebrates the day a law went into effect in 1933 that allowed the brewing and sale of beer up to 4% alcohol by volume.