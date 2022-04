International "Louie Louie" Day, marked each year on April 11, was started by online fans in 2003 and the date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of songwriter Richard Berry. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay.com

April 8 (UPI) -- International "Louie Louie" Day, celebrated annually on April 11, was started by a group of online fans in 2003 and pays tribute to the song originally recorded by R&B group Richard Berry and The Pharaohs in 1957. The holiday began in 2003, when an online group for fans of the oft-covered song proposed celebrating it on April 11, the birthday of songwriter Richard Berry. Advertisement

The most famous version of the song was recorded in 1963 by the Kingsmen, and has been covered by artists including Paul Revere & The Raiders, Otis Redding, Motorhead, Black Flag and Iggy Pop.

The Washington State Senate declared April 12, 1985, to be "Louie Louie" Day, and then-Seattle Mayor Charles Royer proclaimed April 15 of that same year to be "Louie Louie" Day in the city.

Other holidays and observances for April 11 include Barbershop Quartet Day, Eight Track Tape Day, National Cheese Fondue Day and National Poutine Day.