Firefighter lifts 193.2-pound atlas stone 194 times for Guinness World Record

April 8 (UPI) -- A Colorado firefighter broke a Guinness World Record by lifting a 193.2-pound atlas stone 194 times in one hour.

Dylan Miraglia, a firefighter with the Hygiene Fire Protection District in Boulder County, said he was flipping through the Guinness Book of World Records one day when he spotted a weightlifting challenge he couldn't resist.

"They had a record for who could lift the most weight by atlas stone in sixty minutes," Miraglia told KDVR-TV. "And I saw that and I was like, 'OK, I could beat this, I know I could beat this.'"

Miraglia lifted a 193.2-pound atlas stone 194 times in one hour -- a grand total of 37,470.8 pounds. He beat the previous record by about 8,000 pounds.

The firefighter said he is now working toward breaking a Guinness World Record involving Turkish kettlebells.