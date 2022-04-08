British zoo announces rare dusky pademelon birth

WAIT FOR IT... Meet the new 'miniature kangaroo' here at the zoo! After months in mum's pouch, here's the amazing moment the TINY dusky pademelon joey finally took a peek outside #chesterzoo pic.twitter.com/D5e7o7CDht— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) April 7, 2022

April 8 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare baby dusky pademelon, a species sometimes known as a "miniature kangaroo" or "dusky wallaby."

The Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, said zookeepers spotted the new baby when it started peeking out of its mother's pouch for the first time.

Dusky pademelons are native to New Guinea and some nearby Indonesian islands. The Chester Zoo is one of only four British zoos to care for the endangered species.

"Dusky pademelon infants are born just 30 days after a successful mating. Beginning life the size of a 'jelly bean,' they stay inside the mother's pouch while they grow and develop until they emerge almost six months later," the zoo said on its website.