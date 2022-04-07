Mountain lion visits Los Angeles man's front door

April 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident set up a camera outside his home that captured footage of a visit from a locally famous mountain lion.

Kevin Prince said he recently spotted the cougar wandering in his Hollywood Hills neighborhood and decided to set up a camera to determine whether the animal was P-22, a mountain lion that became famous after a viral photo showed the feline illuminated by the Hollywood sign 10 years ago.

"I'm from New York. I am used to pizza rat. I am not used to lions at my front door," Prince told KABC-TV. "I'm from the concrete jungle, moving to the literal jungle. This place is crazy."

Prince's video showed the mountain lion walking right up to his front door.

The National Parks Service confirmed the animal in the footage is indeed P-22.

P-22 normally spends most of his time in the Santa Monica Mountain National Recreation Area, but has been known to wander at night.