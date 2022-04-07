Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 7, 2022 / 12:46 PM

Teenagers' message in a bottle seeking boyfriends found after 56 years

By Ben Hooper

April 7 (UPI) -- A pair of British teenagers in search of boyfriends launched a message in a bottle into an estuary in 1966 -- and it was found more than five decades later by a litter-picking crew.

Members of the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers group said they found the message in a bottle while cleaning up around the Humber Estuary in South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire, England.

Advertisement

The group members opened the bottle and found a note written by 15-year-old friends Jennifer Coleman and Janet Blankley. The letter, dated Aug. 9, 1966, asked any single boys over the age of 16 and under the age of 18 to write back.

Tracey Marshall, a member of the litter-picking crew, was able to find Coleman on Facebook.

Coleman, who moved to Australia after finishing school, said she location where the bottle was found was only a few yards from where she and Blankley launched it.

"I think it must have gone out a little way, and then came in on the next tide," Coleman told the BBC.

Coleman said she isn't in touch with Blankley anymore, but she was "absolutely amazed" to learn their letter had been found.

Advertisement

Marshall said the discovery was a first for the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers.

"We've found all sorts of weird and wonderful things when we're litter picking, but we've never, ever found anything on this scale," she said. "It's just brilliant."

Coleman said the bottled message was unsuccessful in finding her a boyfriend, but she did eventually find love at the age of 49.

Read More

National Beer Day celebrates the Cullen-Harrison Act of 1933 Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida Driver rescued after car gets stuck atop trash compactor in Maine

Latest Headlines

National Beer Day celebrates the Cullen-Harrison Act of 1933
Odd News // 5 hours ago
National Beer Day celebrates the Cullen-Harrison Act of 1933
April 7 (UPI) -- National Beer Day, marked annually on April 7, celebrates the day a law went into effect in 1933 that allowed the brewing and sale of beer up to 4% alcohol by volume.
Miami firefighters save drowning dog from canal
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Miami firefighters save drowning dog from canal
April 7 (UPI) -- The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue were able to save a drowning dog from a canal.
California woman wins $10M from scratch-off after choosing wrong button
Odd News // 5 hours ago
California woman wins $10M from scratch-off after choosing wrong button
April 7 (UPI) -- LaQuedra Edwards of California has won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she accidentally selected from a vending machine.
Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida
April 6 (UPI) -- A Florida cowboy and his horse have become local celebrities after repeatedly turning heads with their weekly trips to the local Dunkin' Donuts drive-through.
Driver rescued after car gets stuck atop trash compactor in Maine
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Driver rescued after car gets stuck atop trash compactor in Maine
April 6 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Maine came to the rescue of a driver who apparently made a wrong turn at a garbage dump and ended up suspended over a trash compactor.
Stranded horse rescued from ditch in Virginia
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Stranded horse rescued from ditch in Virginia
April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Virginia came to the rescue of a 30-year-old horse that ended up stranded on its side in a ditch.
Message in a bottle travels from Georgia to France in just over 2 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Message in a bottle travels from Georgia to France in just over 2 years
April 6 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman who launched a message in a bottle into the ocean during a trip to Georgia said she received word more than two years later that it had been found in France.
Animal impersonators: 10 times loose 'animals' turned out to be fakes
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Animal impersonators: 10 times loose 'animals' turned out to be fakes
April 6 (UPI) -- Emergency responders occasionally respond to calls about loose or endangered animals that turn out not to be animals at all. Here are 10 times that animal emergencies had unexpected outcomes.
New Jersey borough collects 38,743 pairs of socks, breaking world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Jersey borough collects 38,743 pairs of socks, breaking world record
April 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey borough celebrated its centennial by collecting 38,743 pairs of socks in a single day, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Colorado wildlife officers rescue tarp-entangled elk in a ditch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado wildlife officers rescue tarp-entangled elk in a ditch
April 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a young bull elk that became trapped in a muddy ditch with its head entangled in a large blue tarp.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Odd job: Run post office, monitor penguins in Antarctica
Odd job: Run post office, monitor penguins in Antarctica
Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida
Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida
Older brother wins $25,000 from lottery using sibling's license plate numbers
Older brother wins $25,000 from lottery using sibling's license plate numbers
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement