LaQuedra Edwards of California won $10 million after she accidentally pushed the wrong button on a scratch-off lottery machine. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

April 7 (UPI) -- LaQuedra Edwards of California has won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she accidentally selected from a vending machine. Edwards told California lottery officials that a rude person bumped into her at the Vons Supermarket in Tarzana after she put $40 into a Lottery Scratchers vending machine. Advertisement

The impact of the bump caused her to select a $30 200X Scratchers ticket, preventing her from buying a selection of cheaper scratch-offs.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards said.

Edwards then played the 200X Scratchers ticket and discovered that she won the grand prize of $10 million. Edwards couldn't believe it and said she almost crashed her car while driving on the 405 freeway as she kept checking the ticket.

"I'm still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'" she said.

Edwards said she will use her winnings to purchase a new house and launch a non-profit organization. The Vons Supermarket will receive $50,000 for selling the ticket.

Recently, an unidentified man from Maryland, who goes by Big Fish, won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers.