Running deer bounce off window glass at Pennsylvania diner

April 7 (UPI) -- A group of deer were caught on camera running past the front entrance of a sporting goods store in Pennsylvania before jumping into the window of a diner and bouncing off the glass.

A video captured by a witness at the North Hanover Mall in Hanover shows the five deer running past the entrance of the Dick's Sporting Goods store before crossing the parking lot to the nearby Starlight Diner.

The video shows some of the deer running straight into the diner's large window, but the animals bounced off the glass without breaking it and continued to run.

Dublin's Irish Pub in Oshkosh, Wis., was not quite as lucky in late March when security camera footage recorded a herd of deer stampeding through the unoccupied outdoor seating area. One of the deer jumped right through a window, shattering the glass.