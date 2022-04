Labette County, Kan., Sheriff Darren Eichinger said a trailer found abandoned in the middle of a gravel road turned out to have been temporarily left behind when the trailer transporting it ended up with multiple flat tires. Photo courtesy of the Labette County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas sheriff said a mobile home found mysteriously abandoned in the middle of a gravel road turned out to have been temporarily left behind due to tire problems. The Labette County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing the mobile home in the middle of a gravel road on the south end of the county.

The sheriff's office requested the public's help identifying the owner of the mystery house, and later posted that the owner had been found.

Sheriff Darren Eichinger told McClatchy News deputies spoke to the owner and learned the man had been transporting the mobile home to his property in Oklahoma "when several of the tires blew out." Eichinger said the trailer has now been moved out of the road.