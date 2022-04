Rescuers with the South Devon Hedgehog Hospital in England rescued a hedgehog from a drain pipe using spatulas and flat-nosed pliers. Photo courtesy of the South Devon Hedgehog Hospital/Facebook

April 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they used spatulas and pliers to rescue a hedgehog found trapped in a garden drain pipe. The South Devon Hedgehog Hospital said rescuers responded to a garden in Ivybridge, England, when property owners spotted a hedgehog clogging a drain pipe. Advertisement

The charity received some advice from personnel at the London Colney Hedgehog Rescue and a group of three volunteers were then able to pluck the hedgehog out of the drain using spatulas and flat-nosed pliers.

The hedgehog, dubbed Duane Pipe by rescuers, was taken to the charity's facility for a medical exam and a bath. The animal was found to be uninjured and officials said it will be released back into the area in the coming days.

The owners of the property said they will be installing a drain cover to protect local wildlife from future incidents.