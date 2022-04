National Beer Day is celebrated every year on April 7, commemorating the date that the Cullen-Harrison Act legalized the brewing and sale of the alcoholic beverage in 1933. File Photo by Ramon L. Farinos/Shutterstock.com

April 7 (UPI) -- National Beer Day, marked annually on April 7, celebrates the day a law went into effect in 1933 that allowed the brewing and sale of beer up to 4% alcohol by volume. The holiday was first proposed in 2009 by Richmond, Va., beer enthusiast Justin Smith, and the date April 7 was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the date that the Cullen-Harrison Act took effect in 1933. Advertisement

The Cullen-Harrison Act allowed for the brewing and sale of beer containing up to 4% alcohol by volume. The act led to the repeal of the 21st Amendment and the end of Prohibition later in the same year.

National Beer Day was officially recognized in a 2017 proclamation by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia.

Other holidays and observances for April 7 include Coffee Cake Day, International Beaver Day, International Snailpapers Day, National Burrito Day, No Housework Day and Public Television Day.