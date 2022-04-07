Miami firefighters save drowning dog from canal

Today, #mfr responded to Belle Meade for a dog in distress in the water. Fireboat crew member Rudy Gil jumped into the water and saved her. Neighbors say she had been barking for hours. Other than exhaustion she seems to be in good health! pic.twitter.com/QrJ4tCIdC4— Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) April 6, 2022

April 7 (UPI) -- The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue were able to save a drowning dog from a canal.

Firefighters responded to a call about a dog in distress in a canal.

Neighbors noted that the dog, a female boxer-mix, had been barking for hours.

Fireboat crew member Rudy Gil jumped into the water and was able to safely retrieve the canine.

The official Miami Fire Rescue Twitter account uploaded photos from the rescue and of firefighters posing with the dog.

"Other than exhaustion she seems to be in good health!" Miami Fire Rescue said.

The dog had no collar but authorities will try to locate her owner by checking to see if she has a micro chip.

