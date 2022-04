A Heermann's gull seen wandering Baltimore in recent days is believed to be the first bird of its species to ever be documented in Maryland. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Biodiversity Project/Facebook

April 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts said a Heermann's gull spotted in Baltimore is believed to be the first bird of its species ever seen in Maryland. The Maryland Biodiversity Project said the Heermann's gull, a species typically found on the West Coast of the United States, has been seen in recent days in downtown Baltimore. Advertisement

The nonprofit said the bird is believed to be the first Heermann's gull ever documented in Maryland. The birds are only very rarely seen on the East Coast, but two Heermann's gulls were seen recently in Virginia.

Birdwatchers drawn to the area to catch a glimpse of the rare visitor said the gull appears to be less than a year old and apparently ended up far off course during migration.