A Maryland man won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate number. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1. Advertisement

He then won on March 29 with the numbers 2, 6, 6, 6 and 4. Big Fish said that he checked the numbers multiple times and spoke to Maryland Lottery officials to confirm that he had won.

Big Fish, who plays the lottery often, said he has no concrete plans for his prize money. The winner mentioned paying bills, getting work done on his car and giving some money to his five siblings.

The Liberty Wine & Spirits store who sold Big Fish the winning ticket will receive a $250 bonus.

