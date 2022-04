Authorities in Millinocket, Maine, came to the rescue of a driver whose vehicle became stuck atop a trash compactor at a garbage dump. Photo courtesy of the East Millinocket Police Department/Facebook

April 6 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Maine came to the rescue of a driver who apparently made a wrong turn at a garbage dump and ended up suspended over a trash compactor. The East Millinocket Police Department said police responded alongside personnel from the Millinocket Fire Department on a report of a driver stranded in a vehicle that was stuck over a trash compactor at the Millinocket Transfer Station. Advertisement

The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle because their door was directly above the trash compactor's opening, police said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the driver, who was not injured, and the responders were then able to remove the vehicle with help from Bouchard & Sons Towing.