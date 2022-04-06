Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 6, 2022 / 12:27 PM

New Jersey borough collects 38,743 pairs of socks, breaking world record

By Ben Hooper

April 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey borough celebrated its centennial by collecting 38,743 pairs of socks in a single day, breaking a Guinness World Record.

The Paramus Centennial Committee organized the sock donation drive Monday, the 100th anniversary of the borough's founding, and ended up breaking the Guinness record for most socks collected in eight hours.

Advertisement

Donna Perkosky, co-chair of the Paramus Centennial Committee, said the number to beat was 37,556, which was set in Colorado in 2019, and the Paramus successfully captured the record by collecting 38,743 pairs.

"We picked socks because we figured socks could be used everywhere and socks are the No. 1 thing that shelters look for," Rosa Rizzolo, co-chair of the Paramus Centennial Committee, told News 12.

The centennial committee said the collected socks will be donated to local charities including Paramus Friendly Neighbors, Greater Bergen Community Action, Center for Hope and Safety, Eva's Village and CUMAC. Officials said some of the socks might also be donated to Ukrainian refugees.

Read More

Colorado wildlife officers rescue tarp-entangled elk in a ditch National Siamese Cat Day started in 2014 to encourage adoption Oklahoma city probing source of foul mystery odor

Latest Headlines

Colorado wildlife officers rescue tarp-entangled elk in a ditch
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Colorado wildlife officers rescue tarp-entangled elk in a ditch
April 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a young bull elk that became trapped in a muddy ditch with its head entangled in a large blue tarp.
Odd job: run post office, monitor penguins in Antartica
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Odd job: run post office, monitor penguins in Antartica
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust charity is accepting applications for positions at its Port Lockroy base located on the frigid continent that includes running a post office and monitoring penguins.
Older brother wins $25,000 from lottery using sibling's license plate numbers
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Older brother wins $25,000 from lottery using sibling's license plate numbers
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers.
National Siamese Cat Day started in 2014 to encourage adoption
Odd News // 5 hours ago
National Siamese Cat Day started in 2014 to encourage adoption
April 6 (UPI) -- National Siamese Cat Day, celebrated annually on April 6, started in 2014 as part of an animal lover's quest to encourage the adoption of shelter cats.
Oklahoma city probing source of foul mystery odor
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Oklahoma city probing source of foul mystery odor
April 5 (UPI) -- Officials in an Oklahoma city said they are investigating a mystery odor described as "sewer-like" that was confirmed to not be coming from the city's sewage treatment plant.
Teen diver encounters two great white sharks in two days in Florida
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Teen diver encounters two great white sharks in two days in Florida
April 5 (UPI) -- A teenager who had a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a great white shark while diving off the Florida coast said he was even more shocked to meet a second great white the very next day.
TikToker helping followers find free public bathrooms in New York
Odd News // 20 hours ago
TikToker helping followers find free public bathrooms in New York
April 5 (UPI) -- A New York-based TikToker is aiming to help residents and visitors with of the city's most infamous problems: finding a public restroom.
Authorities seek owner of mystery bull seen wandering loose in Texas
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Authorities seek owner of mystery bull seen wandering loose in Texas
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a bull has been on the loose for about a month and a half -- but no one knows where it came from.
Minnesota woman collects 19,827 cow-related items in 'Mooseum'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Minnesota woman collects 19,827 cow-related items in 'Mooseum'
April 5 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of cow-related items said her Cow Collector's Mooseum has grown to 19,827 pieces.
93 sheep, one donkey escape from West Virginia University farm
Odd News // 23 hours ago
93 sheep, one donkey escape from West Virginia University farm
April 5 (UPI) -- West Virginia University revealed 93 sheep and their guardian donkey escaped from their pasture and were rounded up within an hour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri man wins $77,777 after accidentally buying wrong scratch-off
Missouri man wins $77,777 after accidentally buying wrong scratch-off
Older brother wins $25,000 from lottery using sibling's license plate numbers
Older brother wins $25,000 from lottery using sibling's license plate numbers
Ski resort closes season with 'Dummy Downhill' event
Ski resort closes season with 'Dummy Downhill' event
Drones create giant QR code to 'Rickroll' the city of Dallas
Drones create giant QR code to 'Rickroll' the city of Dallas
93 sheep, one donkey escape from West Virginia University farm
93 sheep, one donkey escape from West Virginia University farm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement