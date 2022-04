The Port Lockroy base in Antarctica is accepting job applications for positions that involve running a post office and monitoring penguins. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust charity is accepting applications for positions at its Port Lockroy base located on the frigid continent that includes running a post office and monitoring penguins. The Port Lockroy base, located on Goudier Island in the Palmer Archipelago that is west of the Antarctic Peninsula, is also looking for a base leader, shop manager and general assistant who will work at the gift shop and post office from November 2022 to March 2023. Advertisement

The post office receives roughly 80,000 pieces of mail every season and the penguins are being monitored for the British Antarctic Survey with a report due after service is completed.

The base, which helps with conservation efforts and offers information to visitors, will be open to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Workers will be living in conditions that include limited power, no running water or internet access. Applications must be sent in by 7:59 p.m. EDT on April 25.

Those outside the U.K. can apply but must have the right to work in the U.K. Training for the jobs will take place in Cambridge in October.

Advertisement Dream of waking up & seeing Antarctica in all its glory? Penguins plodding around, the sun peeping over snow topped mountains. A job like no other. Join us & help protect Antarctica's heritage & conserve its precious environment. Apply by 25 April. https://t.co/NPSf6dKLdi pic.twitter.com/GmJYIq5w1m— UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (@AntarcticHT) April 4, 2022