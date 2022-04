The Wharton County Sheriff's Office in Texas said deputies are trying to identify the owner of a bull that is believed to have been on the loose for a month and a half. Photo courtesy of the Wharton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a bull has been on the loose for about a month and a half -- but no one knows where it came from. The Wharton County Sheriff's Office posted photos to Facebook showing the light-colored bull seen wandering in the area of County Road 216 since about mid-February.

"The bull has been roaming between wooded pasture and a hay meadow in the area. No brands or markings on the bull," the post said.

The sheriff's office said deputies do not know where the bull came from and they are now attempting to locate the animal's owner.

Texas law holds that even if the bull is captured by a member of the public, they must turn it over to the owner or local authorities. The bull would be auctioned if an owner can't be identified.