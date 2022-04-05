Trending
April 5, 2022

TikToker helping followers find free public bathrooms in New York

By Ben Hooper

April 5 (UPI) -- A New York-based TikToker is aiming to help residents and visitors with of the city's most infamous problems: finding a public restroom.

Teddy Siegel, 22, who runs the @Got2GoNYC account on TikTok, has dedicated her channel to finding the locations where New Yorkers and tourists can find facilities to relieve themselves without making a purchase.

Siegel's profile lists the free bathrooms she has found across the five boroughs, and she posts videos of her findings when she investigates suggestions from her followers.

One recent video saw Siegel disproving a follower's claim that the Plaza Hotel would allow members of the public to use the restroom for free.

Siegel also shares access codes for customer-only restrooms and specifies which of the public facilities on her list feature 24/7 access or free women's sanitary products. She is also operating a Google Maps list with photos and coordinates of the closest public toilets.

