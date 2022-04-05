Teen diver encounters two great white sharks in two days in Florida

April 5 (UPI) -- A teenager who had a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a great white shark while diving off the Florida coast said he was even more shocked to meet a second great white the very next day.

Nick Bailey, 17, posted a video to Instagram showing his close encounter with a great white shark in the water near Stuart Inlet.

Bailey said he came within an arm's length of the ocean predator.

The video shows Bailey diving the next day near Stuart Inlet when he came across a second shark. The video shows Bailey swimming up behind the shark and touching it's tail fin.

"I touched a great white," Bailey says in the video after returning to the surface. "Dude, two great whites in two days. That's insane."

Bailey wrote in the video's description that it was an unforgettable two days.

"This was a once in a lifetime experience that happened two times in less than 24 hours," he wrote.