April 5 (UPI) -- National Deep Dish Pizza Day, celebrated annually on April 5, began in 1979 to mark the date the Chicago delicacy moved beyond the Windy City. The holiday celebrates Chicago-style deep dish pizza, which was brought to the United States in 1943 by Chicago-based Pizzeria Uno, known today as Uno Pizzeria & Grill. Advertisement

National Deep Dish Pizza Day is celebrated April 5, the date that Uno opened its first non-Chicago location in Boston in 1979.

Other holidays and observances for April 5 include National Caramel Day, National Flash Drive Day, First Contact Day (Star Trek), Bell Bottoms Day, National Dandelion Day and National Raisin and Spice Bar Day.