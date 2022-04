An Australian man has won $1.25 million from a lottery ticket that he held onto for over two weeks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maribyrnong, Australia has won $1.25 million from a lottery ticket that he had kept in his wallet for over two weeks. The man told lottery officials at The Lott that he became distracted while checking the winning numbers and tucked his ticket into his wallet to check later. Advertisement

The man said he completely forgot his lottery ticket until he noticed it again in his wallet while buying takeout with his wife.

"I can't believe I've been a millionaire for weeks without realizing," he said.

"Whenever I buy a ticket, I always hope to win a few hundred dollars, but this is insane. It took so long to sink in! It was a terrific night," he continued.

The man said the winnings will make his life easier.

"I want to help our family and friends and a few upgrades are needed around the house. There will be some investments and travel is certainly on the list. We're keen to do some nice weekends away this year," he said.

