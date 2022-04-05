Trending
April 5, 2022 / 12:31 PM

Texas 7-year-old dubbed world's youngest mariachi singer

By Ben Hooper

April 5 (UPI) -- A Texas 7-year-old was dubbed the youngest professional mariachi singer by Guinness World Records.

Mateo Lopez, 7, a student at Wanke Elementary School in San Antonio, got his start singing along with Mariachi bands at local restaurants when he was 4 years old, and his skills have since led to appearances on Mexico's Got Talent and Little Big Shots.

Parents Alberto and Janelle Lopez took their son to Milan, Italy, in February and they did not tell him until arriving that the purpose of the trip was to receive his Guinness World Records certificate. Guinness said the boy officially earned the record at the age of 4 years and 236 days old.

"I've been working so much to get here, and I'm so happy and so excited that I finally got to reach here," Mateo Lopez told KENS-TV.

The boy has appeared on stage alongside legends of the genre including Mariachi Vargas.

"He's done so much," Janelle Lopez said. "And when you talk to him, he's just a natural kid."

Lopez said Mateo loves performing.

"He does guitar, his vocals, his acting lessons," Lopez said. "But I think for being a 7-year-old, I don't think he'll understand the magnitude of what all he is doing."

